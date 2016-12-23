The chief of the Oneida Nation of the Thames is livid after learning a children's aid worker intervened in the investigation of a house fire that killed a father and four of his children last week.

Chief Randall Phillips is demanding an apology from the Children's Aid Society of London-Middlesex and is calling for the worker to be fired.

The worker told the family she had permission from the chief to speak to them, which Phillips denies.

"I have never met this woman. I have never talked to this woman and I certainly would not have given anybody the OK to start this investigation considering the timing," he told CBC News.

A fire on the Oneida reserve killed a father and four of his children last week. (Sebastien St-Francois)

Officials from the Children's Aid Society said they spoke to the chief and to band councillors, and agreed they would not contact the surviving family members.

"Our worker was aware there had been some communication between our senior staff and the band about this particular family, but [she] was not privy to that discussion," said Chris Steven, executive director of the Children's Aid Society. "It was not that person's intention to convey that she had spoken directly to the chief."

But the latest frustration is just part of a list of ongoing problems with the society, according to Phillips.

"This is not the first breach. This is not the first issue that we've had with this London Children's Aid Society," he said. "It's almost that they don't listen to us. They don't care."

Steven agreed mistakes have been made and says there are no excuses for such errors. He wants to work with Phillips and the Oneida Nation to improve relations.

"We make no excuses when those errors have occurred and we work very hard to continue to respect our obligations under law and with the band and review these things on an ongoing basis with our staff," he said.

Steven did not say if anyone will lose their job.