One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash on May 27 in Amherstburg has died from his injuries.

A 1999 black Ford F150 and a 1992 black Honda Civic were damaged extensively in the collision that occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and Concession 8 North, say police.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles and were taken to hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic later died. Police say they do not expect to lay charges in the case.