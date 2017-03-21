A two vehicle collision north of London has killed one person and sent another to hospital.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck travelling southbound on Adelaide St. collided with a minivan. The crash happened in the northbound lane between 15 Mile Road and 16 Mile Road.

OPP and an air ambulance respond to a collision on Adelaide St near 15 Mile Road. (Periscope/OPP)

The driver of the minivan has died, and the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Const. Liz Melvin from the OPP said the cause of the collision was unknown and still under investigation. In a Periscope video from Tuesday morning, provincial police Sgt. Dave Rektor indicated foggy conditions in the region could have been a factor.

Technical traffic investigators with Ontario Provincial Police were investigating through most of the morning. Adelaide St. was closed between 15 Mile Road and 16 Mile Road until approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.