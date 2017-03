One man is in custody and another in hospital following an altercation on a Transit Windsor bus.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a bus on Seminole Street near Drouillard Road.

A knife was pulled during the altercation but no one was stabbed, said police.

A man in his 50s was sent to hospital with injuries. A man in his 20s is in police custody.

Police continue to investigate.