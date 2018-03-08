Oldest Windsor artifact unearthed during search at Sandwich roundabout

Archeologists digging around the new Sandwich roundabout uncovered an ancient projectile point that may be the oldest artifact ever found in Windsor.

The point dates back to around 7500 BC, according to Jim Molnar from Fisher Archaeological Consulting.

"We know this from the style, it changes the same way that automobiles change or the fashion changes over time," he explained. "They are all pieces of the puzzle its all pieces of a great puzzle that tells the story of the past or you can think of it as a tapestry, they are all threads.

The archeologists were showcasing their finds for the first time after construction work was halted last summer because Indigenous artifacts had been found.

Members of the Walpole Island First Nation joined the project to monitor the dig.

Along with the projectile points, the searchers also found pieces of clay pots, buttons and dishware.

Archeologist Jim Molnar explains how he can date ancient projectile points found near the Sandwich roundabout. 0:35

A permanent home hasn't yet been found for these artifacts, but the city is in talks with the First Nation about finding a suitable location.

Walpole Island officials believe that this is just a small part of a very large site.

They think artifacts could very likely be located near and under the Ambassador Bridge and they want to take all the artifacts out.

Dean Jacobs from the Walpole Island First Nation believes there may be more artifacts scattered near the Ambassador Bridge. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Walpole says they are in discussions with the owners of the Ambassador Bridge and would like to start digging in the spring.

Dean Jacobs, consulting manager for the First Nation, explained it's important to respect the pieces of history found in the ground.

"We need to give it voice, we need to celebrate the artifacts and give it life because it has so much history to tell us and tell us about the peoples that have been here for thousands of years and it is important that our story needs to be heard."