An off-duty Windsor police officer arrested a prowler whose footprints in fresh snow showed his "zigzag pattern" to several homes in the area Tuesday.

The officer noticed a man acting suspiciously near the corner of Lincoln Road and Somme Avenue around 2:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

When the officer identified themselves and told the man he was under arrest, the suspect tried to flee, but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

The officer then called police and patrol officers arrived. The 36-year-old Windsor man was found carrying stolen property including a GPS, cologne and loose change.

"Due to a fresh snowfall, officers were able to observe footprints matching the suspect footwear," wrote Betteridge in a media release. "The prints led in a zigzag pattern to and from numerous houses in the area."

Police remind public to lock doors

Police also determined the man was wanted for allegedly using credit cards that were stolen from a vehicle in September.

The 36-year-old is charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, using a stolen credit card and "prowl at night."

The service warned residents to lock their doors and to contact police if they see anything suspicious.