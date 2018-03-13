A 34-year-old woman was severely burned in a fire at the University of Windsor's Odette School of Business Tuesday, according to police.

Fire crews responded to a call at the school around noon, said the city's chief fire prevention officer, John Lee.

"There were people burned," he said. "I can't say more, it's a police matter."

Police were on the scene at the Odette School of Business after reports of a fire. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Const. Andy Drouillard said one other person may have received minor injuries in the fire. Both people were transported to hospital for treatment.

University of Windsor spokesperson, John Coleman, also declined to answer questions and said police are handling the investigation.

Drouillard said the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been contacted.

More to come.