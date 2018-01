Police in Leamington said one person has died and five others were sent to hospital after a taxi and a van collided on New Year's Eve.

According to the OPP, the van was carrying only its driver, but there were four passengers in the cab with the driver.

Police are not saying which vehicle the person who was killed was riding in.

The vehicles crashed head-on at about 8:00 p.m on Highway 77, south of Mersea Road 5.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.