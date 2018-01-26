The number of surgeries postponed at Windsor Regional Hospital has risen to 14 as officials continue to struggle with overcrowding.

The Met Campus was at operating at 103 per cent capacity, with three admitted patients without a bed as of Friday morning.

Another three patients were waiting for a bed at the Ouellete Campus where the hospital was operating at 100 per cent capacity.

Surge beds have been opened at the hospital and 23 extra beds have been available since December, according to CEO David Musyj, but surgeries are still being postponed.

The Ontario Health Coalition claims annual overcrowding during flu season should be predictable and that proactive measures from the government to better fund hospitals could ensure enough beds for every patient.

"There's a crisis and it's not just the flu," said executive director Natalie Mehra. "What it means is that every bed is full in the hospital, it means when patients go into the emergency department they can't get admitted into the wards so they have to wait on stretchers in hallways. It means significant hospital resources have to go to discharging patients, pushing them out ever quicker and ever sicker to clear out beds."