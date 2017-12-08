David Llewellyn has no idea what he's supposed to do if the nuclear power plant about 10 kilometres away from his home near Amherstburg, Ont. suffers a meltdown.

He sees steam rising from the squat stacks of the Fermi 2 nuclear power plant every day when he leaves his home — a constant reminder of what could happen if something went wrong.

"I have zero information where to go, what to do," he said, sitting in the Amherst Pointe home where he's lived for 17 years. "Nothing."

Part of the reason could be because he lives in Canada and the nuclear plant is in Michigan.

Nuclear plan 'needs improvement'

A recent report by Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk said Ontario's emergency response for nuclear disasters is not good enough.

The report specifically said people, such as Llewellyn, who live in Canadian communities near U.S. nuclear power facilities "receive little assistance from the Province."

David Llewellyn said he hasn't been told what to do if a nuclear emergency happens at the plant less than 10 kilometres from his home. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone said the report validates what the town has been trying to draw attention to for years.

"We are not nearly as prepared as we need to be," said Montone, standing inside the fire hall.

Amherstburg gets $25,000 annually from Detroit, Mich.-based DTE Energy Co. that goes directly to a nuclear management program, funding things like the town's siren notification system.

"We get nothing from Ontario," said Montone, adding that communities near nuclear power plants located in Ontario receive more than $100,000 a year in funding from the provincial government.

Waiting on pills

One way residents like Llewellyn can reduce the potential effects of a nuclear disaster is through iodide pills, but despite an announcement from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in June that there were plans to distribute the pills, many people still haven't received them.

"Those pills are provided by the province to all of the other communities — they do not provide them to us," said Montone.

People living in Amherst Pointe say they haven't received Iodide pills. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"They applied in March of this year and received approval only two short weeks ago," he added. "Just prior to the release of this report."

Llewellyn said he's still waiting on his pills and hasn't heard any updates on when they can be expected.

Ministry response

A response from the Ministry of Emergency Management Operations was included in the Auditor's General report when it was released.

"The Ministry is in the process of updating the Provincial Nuclear Emergency Response Plan, and as part of the development of the site-specific implementing plans will develop agreements with ministries, Ontario and U.S. nuclear power companies, and affected municipalities," it reads.

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone said the fire department receives no money from the Ontario government to be used for nuclear emergency preparedness. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"These agreements will outline clear deliverables, support, outcomes and performance measures."

Montone said the Amherstberg has been asking for help for years and is "cautiously optimistic" the auditor general's call to action could finally bring about some assistance.