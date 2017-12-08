Nova Chemical announced two large-scale investments in the Sarnia-Lambton area worth more than $2 billion Friday.

The company plans to expand its Corunna cracker by approximately 50 per cent to provide ethylene feedstock to a new polyethylene facility that will increase Nova's production of the plastic used for bags, pipes, consumer electronics and other household goods by 450 kilotonnes per year.

"We are pleased to be moving forward with this growth opportunity and thankful for the support from the provincial government," stated Naushad Jamani, a Nova senior vice president. "With this investment, we are bringing innovation to the North American and global marketplace, investing in our highly skilled people and creating a solid future for the communities in which we operate."

He pointed to Nova's "talented teams across Canada" and the strong support of the community as big factors in making the projects possible.

Province contributing $100M

Officials with the Sarnia Lambton Economic Partnership celebrated the announcement as a reflection of the company's "confidence" in the region's economy.

"I am confident that our highly-skilled workforce will play a key role in this world-scale polyethylene facility using the best

practices and environmental technologies that Sarnia-Lambton has become well known for," stated CEO Stephen Thompson.

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada thanked the province for contributing $100 million to the project, which the organization said will create 2,000 direct and indirect jobs over its first 10 years.

Sites for both projects are being prepared ahead of a start-up date in late 2021.