Frequent rain has pushed back the timeline for construction near the corner of Northwood Street and Dominion Boulevard in Windsor, causing traffic to snarl and headaches for parents dropping their kids off at nearby schools.

The intersection is notorious for being busy at rush hour during the school year, but for the past week it has been worse than ever.

The plan was to have the construction work both east and west of Northwood done before kids headed back to class, according to Windsor's chief executive direction of operations Dwayne Dawson, but the weather meant crews weren't able to meet that deadline.

Windsor Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Dawson. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"We recognize it's inconvenient for the parents and people that are dropping off the kids, but we do ask for their patience to work with us for this delay," he said.

Despite the slowdown, Dawson said it wouldn't be practical to stop the work during rush hour, so parents will have to grit it out until next Monday when construction should be finished.

"You would probably lose at least two hours in the morning and another two hours in the afternoons," he explained, adding any slowdown could mean the cost of the work will go up. "You would really limit the productivity of the contractor and which would just drag things out."