Honda Accord, Volvo XC60 and Lincoln Navigator named vehicles of the year at Detroit auto show

NAIAS 2018

60 automotive journalists serve as judges for annual awards

CBC News ·
The 2018 Honda Accord, Volvo XC60 and Lincoln Navigator won North American Vehicle of the Year honours Monday at the Detroit auto show.

The Accord took home the prize for top car, while the XC60 and Navigator were recognized as utility vehicle and truck of the year respectively.

The winners were announced at the Cobo Centre in downtown Detroit.

The Accord edged out the Kia Stinger and Toyota Camry while the Navigator beat the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Expedition. Utility finalists were the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Honda Odyssey.

Last year's winners were the Chevrolet Bolt, Honda Ridgeline and Windsor-made Chrysler Pacifica.

Sixty automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

with files from the Associated Press

