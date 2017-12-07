There's a confusing name for the new parking app the City of Windsor plans to roll out later this month.

The company behind the app is Passport Parking, and its Canadian arm is called Passport Canada.

The city stresses this venture has nothing to do with the federal government's official passport operation, which provides travel documents.

"The name is a bit confusing ... but the service is great," parking enforcement supervisor Bill Kralovensky said in a news release. "It's another option and one that we feel is more in keeping with the times. Everyone seems to have a smart phone these days, but not everyone has change in their pocket."

The app can be used in other cities that also use it including Toronto, Vancouver, Detroit, Boston and Chicago.

Once it launches on December 18 in Windsor, users will be able to use the app to pay for parking at street meters and city-run surface lots. But coins are still an option too.

The app is apparently going to get a different name in the new year.