Nicholas Burrows, son of Tea Party's Jeff Burrows, to open for Bon Jovi in NYC

A Windsor musician is following in his father's footsteps by opening for Bon Jovi. Nicholas Burrows, son of The Tea Party's Jeff Burrows, is opening for the famed American rock band with members of his band, Tempt, at Madison Square Garden.

It's the result of a contest held by a Long Island-based radio station.

Tempt is a New York City-based rock band. (Tempt)

"We went into it [thinking] 'oh, maybe it happens,' and then, all of a sudden, we ended up getting picked," the 22-year old told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre on Tuesday. "We had an enormous amount of support from our fans."

Burrows has been living in New York on and off since he was 12 years old.

"Most of my band influences have all played [at Madison Square Garden]. It's such a huge thing to accomplish," he said. "The fact that we get to share the stage with someone as large and as brilliant as Bon Jovi is absolutely amazing.

Huge news...my son’s band <a href="https://twitter.com/TemptBand?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TemptBand</a> is opening for <a href="https://twitter.com/BonJovi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BonJovi</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYC</a>! —@Burrowsdrums

The drummer added that his family, especially his father, is excited.

"He's just proud and continues to push me every day," he said. "Anything I need help with, he always helps guide me and make proper decisions."

Tempt opens for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden on May 10th.