Nicholas Burrows, son of Tea Party's Jeff Burrows, to open for Bon Jovi in NYC

Performance takes place May 10 at Madison Square Garden

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Tempt members Harrison Marcell (guitar), Zach Allen (vocals), Chris Gooden (bass) and Nicholas Burrows (drums). (Tempt)

Like father, like son.

A Windsor musician is following in his father's footsteps by opening for Bon Jovi. Nicholas Burrows, son of The Tea Party's Jeff Burrows, is opening for the famed American rock band with members of his band, Tempt, at Madison Square Garden.

It's the result of a contest held by a Long Island-based radio station.

Tempt is a New York City-based rock band. (Tempt)

"We went into it [thinking] 'oh, maybe it happens,' and then, all of a sudden, we ended up getting picked," the 22-year old told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre on Tuesday. "We had an enormous amount of support from our fans."

Burrows has been living in New York on and off since he was 12 years old.

"Most of my band influences have all played [at Madison Square Garden]. It's such a huge thing to accomplish," he said. "The fact that we get to share the stage with someone as large and as brilliant as Bon Jovi is absolutely amazing.

The drummer added that his family, especially his father, is excited.

"He's just proud and continues to push me every day," he said. "Anything I need help with, he always helps guide me and make proper decisions."

Tap on the player to hear Burrows' conversation on Afternoon Drive.

Like father, like son. A Windsor musician is following in his father's footsteps by opening for Bon Jovi. We spoke to Nicholas Burrows, the drummer for Tempt and son of Tea Party drummer Jeff Burrows. 6:43

Tempt opens for Bon Jovi at Madison Square Garden on May 10th.

Jonathan Pinto

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario.

