"This one's for Windsor," reads a Christmas Day Facebook post from the NFL.

The social media shout-out features a picture of LaSalle's Luke Willson and Windsor's Tyrone Crawford smiling as they swap jerseys after the Seahawks and Cowboys battled it out during a playoff elimination game on Dec. 24.

Dozens commented on the post in support of the players and their hometown connection. (NFL/Facebook)

Willson, who won a Super Bowl playing tight end with the Seahawks in 2013, will still have a chance to make the playoffs after his team won 21-12.

But Crawford's Cowboys have been eliminated from the post-season.

The post-game Facebook post was shared more than 550 times and received dozens of comments from fans who cheered for the players and commented on their hometown connection.

"Good job fellas," wrote Lenard Eddy. "Let 'em know there's all sorts of untapped talent here."

"The best part is (they're) two fantastic men off the field," added Frenecz Jenei. "Proud of you both."