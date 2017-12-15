Join us for a special CBC Windsor News at 6 show with host Arms Bumanlag broadcast live from the Unemployed Help Centre.

It's all part of CBC Windsor's annual Sounds of the Season fundraiser. We've worked with our partners to gather food and cash donations for the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association, which supports 15 area food banks.

Almost eight tonnes of food and thousands of dollars have already been donated.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet where visitors will be speak with Arms before watching the show live from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

A jazz duo will provide live entertainment throughout the hour, along with live presentations of donations.

Check out CBC Windsor's Sounds of the Season broadcast on mobile.