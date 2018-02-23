A Windsor doctor is using her own experience as a newcomer in spearheading an Arabic-language update to a popular parenting program.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare's 'Positive Parenting Program' aims to teach people good parenting skills, and is now being offered in Arabic.

Dr. Nesreen Kord came to Canada with her family 23 years ago, and remembers the many challenges she faced.

"As a newcomer young girl, I wasn't only trying to culturally adjust but I was also struggling to achieve academically and to achieve social acceptance — all while my family quickly began to face financial challenges," said Kord at the program announcement Friday.

Her family relations were strained, as her parents had trouble securing employment and she had trouble fitting in.

"Everyone was stressed out," she said.

Kord said she wishes her family had this sort of program when they first arrived.

"I look back and I realize I have an obligation ... to make sure that Canadian newcomers do not have to face similar struggles."

Program coordinators have tailored the program with parents' recommendations to make sure it offers families what they need, said Kord. She hopes the program will be adapted for other newcomer communities in the future.