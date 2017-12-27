Some choose to ring in the new year with fireworks, a midnight kiss or a glass of champagne, but Sheila Goodfellow is planning to breathe, stretch and relax her way in 2018.

She will be hosting the first-ever New Years Eve Yoga Celebration at Oasis Yoga in Leamington as a more mindful way to mark year that was and welcome the year to come.

"We'll be using yoga, breath-work and meditation to close out our 2017 in a really positive way and that's going to pave the way to introducing 2018 in very much the same kind of energy with peace and relaxation," she explained.

Setting participants up for success

Sheila Goodfellow, left, and Liz Engert plan to enter 2018 focused and relaxed. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

The evening will begin at 9:30 p.m. and stretch into the first hour of the following year with a focus on gratitude and forgiveness, and there will be a break for snacks.

Liz Engert is planning to participate as an alternative to the overeating and drinking typically relied on to mark the occasion.

"I can't wait," she added. "I think it's just a new way of looking at the new year."

Goodfellow credits yoga with "saving her" numerous times in life. She's hoping the evening will help others find some peace and a fresh start during what could become an annual tradition.

"We're setting ourselves up for succeeding at our resolution instead of failing at our resolutions."