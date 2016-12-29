Windsor police will be out in full force New Year's Eve, looking for anyone drinking and driving.

Police say they are stopping fewer drunk drivers, an indication to them that people are getting the message. They plan to have network of spot checks set up throughout the city.

Here is a list of some of the options available:

Transit Windsor

Bus fares will not be free this year, according to Transit Windsor. In previous years, fares have been paid for by sponsors, but there are no sponsors this year.

The city's transit routes will operate on its normal schedules on New Year's Eve.

From taxi companies to city transit, there are plenty of alternatives to drinking and driving in Windsor for New Year's Eve. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Taxi Companies

Companies are preparing for their busiest night of the year. Vet's Cabs, alone, will have a full force of 190 taxis driving between Windsor and Tecumseh.

Other cab companies available:

Gerry's Taxi

A-1 Cab

Canadian Checker Club

LaSalle Taxi

Uber

Uber drivers will also be out on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Passengers are reminded they will be charged higher surge pricing between midnight and 3 a.m., according to company officials.

Cruise Control

This is the best way to get drivers and their car home. Cruise Control drivers will give lifts to the passengers, while a chase vehicle drive's the passenger's vehicle home.

Fees for the service are slightly higher than cab fare. Drivers will take people as far as Chatham. They will be operating between 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 4 a.m. the next morning.