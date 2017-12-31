Here is what's open and closed on New Year's Day in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed Monday. Council's meeting schedule will resume Jan. 8, 2018.

The 311 Call Centre will also be closed Monday Jan. 1, 2018. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume on Tuesday.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on throughout the holiday.

There is no residential garbage collection on New Year's Day. Residential collection services will be delayed after the holidays, the city asks homeowners to refer to the 2017 Waste Collection Calendar.

A Christmas tree and yard waste collection will be provided during the weeks of Jan. 8 and Jan. 15, 2018

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and E.C. Row will be closed Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Parks and Recreation

All community centres and all customer care centres will continue with rentals, but the facility hours are adjusted. All community centres will be closed Jan. 1, 2018.

Arenas close at 2:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve and are closed on New Year's Day.

Bright Lights Windsor at Jackson Park is open until Jan. 7, 2018.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will close at 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Jan. 1, 2018. Regular hours resume Tuesday.

The Chimczuk Museum will be closed open Dec. 31, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but the he François Baby House will be closed. Both locations will be closed on Jan. 1, 2018.

Transit

City buses will operate on their Sunday schedule on New Year's Day.

Transit Windsor's customer service office on Chatham St. W. is open regular hours. The sales office at 3700 North Service Rd E is closed Jan. 1, 2018.

Groceries & Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open on Dec. 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., but will be closed on New Year's Day.

Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets will be open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m on Dec. 31. It is closed on New Year's Day.

Check with your local grocery retailer for their holiday hours.

Beer & Liquor

Most LCBO stores will remain open until 8:00 p.m. on New Year's Eve. All stores will be closed New Year's Day.

All Beer Store locations will be closed Jan. 1, 2018.

Banking & Financial Markets

Most major Canadian financial institutions are closed Monday, including TD Canada Trust, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, CIBC, BMO and WFCU. Canadian markets, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, are closed New Year's Day.

In the United States Saturday, American markets such as the NYSE or NASDAQ will be closed Jan. 1, 2018.

Canada Post

There will be no regular collection or delivery of mail on Jan.1, 2018.