A $13.2-million provincial grant will allow the Greater Essex County District School Board to build a new school in Forest Glade.

The announcement was made at Parkview Public School today, one of two schools to be consolidated for the new project. Eastwood Public School is the other school community which will be accommodated in the new building.

GECDSB Trustee Cheryl Lovell announced the new school will include four child care rooms.

Superintendent of Accommodation Todd Awender said the school board has already identified the property the school will be built on. He added the board already owns the vacant land which, is off of Wildwood Drive and is less than a kilometre from both schools.

Awender said he wasn't sure of a timeline for the new school, but told a Grade 4/5 class present for the announcement that he hoped they would be able to be in the school before they graduate.

The school board took the opportunity to announce two other provincial grants: one for $5 million that will be used for additions to the Queen Elizabeth Public School in Leamington, and another for $4 million, which will add a 7-room child care centre to Essex Public School.