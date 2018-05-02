New recycling app allows Windsor-Essex residents to customize personal collection calendar
Recycle Coach is used by 3000 municipalities across the world.
You'll never miss putting your recycling bins at the curb again.
The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority has invested in an app that sends notifications to your phone to make sure your recyclables get picked up.
The app, Recycle Coach, allows you to customize a calendar fit for your personal recycling needs.
It will remind you about the blue and red collection box dates, notify you about delays in collection and even offers a quiz to tell you how "green" you really are.
"The new wave to reach people is through electronics and other municipalities are doing it and are very successful with it," said Cathy Copot-Nepszy, the Manager of Waste Diversion for the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority.
Copot-Nepszy says the app is used by 3000 municipalities around the world.
"It is a lot easier to reach people through the app than to pay for a different medium to get that same information out," she said.
That being said residents will still receive a collection calendar.
Although the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority has not officially launched the app, almost 2,200 residents have registered.