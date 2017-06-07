A new form of community care in the Windsor region aims to improve the lives of the most vulnerable residents, including the elderly and disabled.

Working with existing care providers, the Windsor-Essex Compassion Care Community created a program that encourages volunteers to share their experiences to provide a network of services for those in need.

"What we want to do is connect the skills and talents that the community naturally has with the programs and services that are formally funded and available in the community," said Deborah Sattler, manager of the Compassion Care Community project.

The program, which as been in the works for two years, launches at the end of the month in Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Kingsville and Leamington.

Care through the program also helps new refugees and other people who are not connected to services they need. After the rollout in the first five communities, a second wave of the program will be launched in several other municipalities in November.

"We will be able to offer this across the county ... in order to give them the care they need," Sattler said.