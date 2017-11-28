The controversial replacement for the Pelee Island Ferry is now afloat.

Pelee Islander II was launched on October 14 in Valdivia, Chile where it was built, according to manufacturer ASENAV.

ASENAV was awarded the contract to build the vessel back in 2015 by Ontario's Ministry of Transportation.

At the time, shipbuilder Andy Stanton of Hike Metal in Wheatly, Ont. planned to fight the decision, arguing the ship should be made locally.

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca sent CBC News a statement in 2015, saying the ministry had to go out of the country, because it could not find a firm in Canada with the capacity to build the ferry.

Pelee islander II is 67.7 metres in length, and has the capacity to hold 34 vehicles and 399 passengers.

Coming soon to Pelee Island - the new @peleeferry Islander II! pic.twitter.com/bKc8d4LdEy — @ONtransport

The transport ministry said there is still some remaining work to complete, including installing the wheel house, painting, and interior finishing.

The ferry is expected to begin service in the spring of 2018.