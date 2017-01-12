It's a fairy tale ending for the Story Book Early Learning Centre, which has obtained an interim location for their children's programs after a fire burnt down their building.

Starting January 23, Story Book will be located at the former Sun Parlour Junior School in Essex.

Parents who had children enrolled at Story Book previously and want to send their kids to the new location, are asked to contact the centre to confirm details.

Story Book director Donna Hedrick thanked the community for its support and specifically mentioned parents who had to find alternate child care after the fire.

"It's very upsetting for any family to have to deal with," she said.

The original home for the day care centre on Arthur Avenue in Essex was completely destroyed during the fire. It had been at that location for 39 years.

Story Book Early Learning Centre is also accepting both monetary and in-kind donations as they rebuild. Toys, furniture, or children's' books can be dropped off at the new location starting January 14th.