The spice company purchasing French's and several other food products belonging to Reckitt Benckiser is "very impressed with the ketchup business in Canada" and plans to keep producing it here.

McCormick & Co. is buying Frank's RedHot sauce and other condiments made by the brand best known for its mustard and Canadian-made ketchup for $4.2 billion U.S.

French's became famous in Canada in recent years following the ketchup war with Heinz, which was criticized for closing its production facilities in Canada.

Ketchup Wars1:46

Some consumers turned to French's ketchup because it was made in Canada, a business model the company pledged to follow and McCormick plans to maintain.

"Performance is very strong and we don't forsee any changes to our commitment to produce Ketchup in Canada," wrote company spokesperson Lori Robinson in a statement to CBC after checking with McCormick's commercial lead for Canada.

The 'French's Promise'

French's president Elliott Penner described McCormick as a "highly respected" food company and cited the "French's promise" to produce it's ketchup in Canada as a key source of company growth.

"The decision to sell the French's Business to McCormick was made solely on the basis that a larger food focused company could extend the brands and support the business better than the current ownership," he wrote in an email.

Elliot Penner, the president, of The French's Food Company. (Provided)

"The French's Promise of best quality ingredients 'grown locally where possible' making the best quality products while supporting our local communities is a pillar of the French's brand," he added.

The sale, which Penner said is expected to close in this year's third quarter, could benefit both the brand and its new owner, according to Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University.

"It's good news overall," he said. "There is some momentum around the expansion to manufacture French's in Canada and that's hard to stop."

McCormick has traditionally focused on ingredients and flavours, the professor explained, meaning it might someday sell off the well-known brands — but in the current uncertain business climate spreading out makes sense.

"As a caretaker of the French's brand I'd say McCormick is very internationally focused," Charlebois said. "Having facilities in places around the world isn't a bad idea at this time where a lot of things are unpredictable."