Tourism in Windsor-Essex is getting a jolt of java thanks to a new Coffee Trail.

The initiative was launched Wednesday during the kick-off event for Ontario Tourism Week and will feature nine different sites around the region.

"These are all small businesses that are working together to support the burgeoning coffee scene in Windsor-Essex," explained Lynnette Bain from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island. "It's really brewing here."

Bain said millennials are a major force behind the push to increase artisanal food and drink, but said offering more to visitors will always benefit the area.

"One thing that tourists and food tourists have in common is they all eat and drink at least three times a day so the more opportunities we give them the more money they're going to give to boost our economy," she said.

Peanut butter chocolate coffee

Craft Heads Brewing Company may be best known for its beer, but Ron Roy said they're busy with another type of brewing too.

"We're trying to push coffee for its natural flavours rather than covering it with sugar or milk," he explained.

As one of the Coffee Tour stops, Roy said he's expecting the new initiative to bring more customers through his door to try everything from peanut butter chocolate coffee to a flat white or cappuccino.

"Windsor is growing, which is great," he said. "Coffee is obviously being a little slower to rise, but … a lot of people are looking for the perfect cup."