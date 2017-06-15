Windsor-Essex emergency officials put on their friendly faces Thursday in an effort to welcome some of Canada's newest citizens to the region.

Representatives from Windsor police, EMS, fire services, LaSalle police and the OPP met with hundreds of newcomers in Charles Park Square during the seventh annual Emergency Services Introduction to New Canadians.

"The people here are so friendly," said Bassema Osmen, who moved to Windsor two years ago after living in Palestine and Saudi Arabia. "This event has cut the fear I had. Here it's totally different. They are such kind people."

Bassema Osmen (centre) moved to Windsor two years ago after living in Palestine and Saudi Arabia. She said the event made her more comfortable with police. (Aadle Haleem/CBC)

Making a good first impression is exactly what the event is all about, according to police Chief Al Frederick.

"We strongly believe that many of the newcomers who come to Canada are from cultures where police are not trusted, so we want to break that barrier immediately," he said.

'Do not ever be afraid to call emergency services. We are here for you.' @WindsorPolice Chief Al Frederick addresses crowd of newcomers. pic.twitter.com/OWlk15sO0B — @AadelHaleem

It's a sentiment Windsor's chief fire prevention officer John Lee echoed. Speaking to the crowd he reminded the newcomers to approach police whenever they feel unsafe.

"We want you to be safe. We want you to interact with us," he said. "We're here to help."

Several translators were on hand during the event to ensure everyone could understand the day's message and ask questions.

Siptin Roestanti has lived in Windsor for two-and-a-half years. She said sometimes immigrants are scared of people in uniform — especially police. But having a chance to meet officers in person made all the difference.

"When we met them here, we thought: 'They're friendly,'" she said. "It's good."