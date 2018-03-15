Morey Trare has only been in Canada for 18 months, but the teenager already has already started a business and has dreams of expanding so he can create jobs for his fellow Canadians.

The Grade 12 student at École Secondaire De Lamothe-Cadillac fled the Ivory Coast with his family.

"There was a war ... [and] our life was at risk, so we moved to Canada and I was really happy to be here," he explained. "When you come to a country you have to adapt to a new culture ... but in when you come to Canada it feels like home also."

The New Canadians' Centre of Excellence is holding a forum with students and community partners to try and bridge gaps between what newcomer youth needs here in Windsor @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/wJnD51gjHj — @megdroberts

Now Trare is juggling his studies with his software and app development business and learning to live with cold weather.

The entrepreneur was a panelist at the first-ever Dreams WORK Newcomer Youth Forum, held at the St.Clair College for the Arts on Wednesday.

Event aimed at improving access

The event was organized by the New Canadians' Centre of Excellence and brought more than 80 youth who are new to Canada together with community leaders.

Jillian Toman, youth program service manager for the centre, said the forum was a way for service providers in the community to find out how to best help youth in areas including education, employment and social integration.

"The idea is to really hone in on what's relevant, what's happening and what do youth want to see," she explained. "We're finding it's all about the story, all about giving voice to their experience."

Jillian Toman says the New Canadians' Centre of Excellence is planning follow-up events to build on lessons from the forum. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The centre is planning follow up events to build on what leaders learned this week.

Trare said he struggled with English and knowing how to access resources when he first arrived in Canada. Now he's hoping sharing his story and working with other newcomers will help.

"I started a business so I can help people through my passion, because I really love technology," he added. "I think I'm inspiring other kids to do the same thing."