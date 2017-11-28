Researchers are gathering oral histories, interviews and photos about the history of the black community in Windsor-Essex with hopes of producing a new book on the subject.

The Long Road: a History of the Coloured Canadian in Windsor was published by Charlotte Bronte Perry and has long been considered the definitive volume covering the years from 1867-1967, but now Biblioasis and the North Star Cultural Community Centre are working together to update and expand on the 50-year-old book.

"Part of it is as a tribute to that original book, but it needs to be updated," explained Nancy Allen, distant relative of Perry who is involved in doing the research for the update. "It needs to be a little more inclusive of the Caribbean population and the people who are immigrating here from Africa."

The Long Road: a History of the Coloured Canadian in Windsor, was published by Charlotte Bronte Perry and has long been considered the definitive volume covering black history in Windsor-Essex from 1867-1967. (ABE Books)

Irene Moore-Davis is also taking part in the project and said the team will use The Long Road for some of the story leads, but will also start from scratch in a lot of cases.

"We've certainly had the benefit of much more research, more accurate research and greater stories, stories that weren't included in that volume, and things that have happened more recently," she said. "This is a great chance to update that work and expand that work can really publish a well-researched comprehensive volume that shares the stories of black Windsor."

Moore-Davis added the team wants to get their hands on photos of people and events, and interview subjects who know a bit about local black history.