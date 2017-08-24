The international trade critic for the NDP was left shaking her head after Donald Trump's latest statements about NAFTA.

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey said the timing of the president's comments during a speech to supporters that he would "end up probably terminating" the trade deal were bizarre, coming right after Canada, the United States and Mexico began re-working the agreement.

"After the start of negotiations that we've entered into in good faith, it's quite shocking to hear him once again reiterate that he thinks it's one of the worst deals ever," she said. "With quite a significant amount of resources that we devoted to this, it's disconcerting you know to hear him essentially say that he doesn't believe that we can get a deal and that he believes ultimately we will have no deal."

Trump: 'We'll end up probably terminating NAFTA'0:37

Ramsey said Canada's trade negotiators need to be prepared for the possibility of the U.S. following through on Trump's talk.