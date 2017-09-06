Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse had strong words Wednesday for the "disappointing" way Windsor residents learned the Ambassador Bridge had received a permit to construct a second span.

Masse said he was "shocked" when he learned of the development through a press release sent out by the "billionaire" owner of the Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge.

"I'm not sure if it's part of the deals that have been taking place behind closed doors that they would authorize the company to have a heads-up in terms of public relations spin that they may want to put on this," Masse said.

"If they can't get a paper out together in a release I can only imagine what they can do with concrete and steel. "

He added that the community needs to be aware of the consequences this project will have on residents and businesses.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had a more measured response to the announcement.

Dilkens said he received a phone call last week from federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau advising him the approval for a new span was to be given.

"For us, the devil's in the details," said Dilkens. "There's still more questions than answers at this point until we actually have the permit and the conditions associated with it."

Some concerns expressed by the city, including the location of the west-end fire hall, appear to have been addressed in the terms and conditions of the approval, he added.

"The fact that the bridge will be torn down once a new bridge is built gives us some comfort," Dilkens said. "One of our concerns from the very beginning was having two spans and all that traffic running along Huron Church Road."