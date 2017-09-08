Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse is fed up with the "shocking lack of transparency" surrounding the Ambassador Bridge replacement project, and will host a meeting next week in the bid to provide the public some answers.

"I've started our own process," said Masse Friday at his Windsor office, "to give the public an opportunity" to come forward with their questions.

On Wednesday, the company that owns the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit announced they had secured the final permit to build a second cross-border span.

A Canadian document said construction of the new span must commence within five years, and the current bridge would have to be demolished no more than five years after the new bridge opens to traffic.

"The border should not be a burden, it should be a benefit," said Masse, who is concerned that residents' needs won't be met in the conditions for the project.

Masse said he's invited several parties to the meeting including the federal and provincial ministers of transport, Windsor's mayor and officials from the company that owns the bridge.

"There has been no set out way that members of public can actually follow this border enhancement project," said Masse.

Wednesday night's meeting will be at the Fogolar Furlan club from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.