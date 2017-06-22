Another NDP leadership hopeful has made his way to Windsor.

Federal MP Charlie Angus toured the city yesterday, looking for support in his bid to lead the party.

Angus says he will focus on keeping jobs local and boosting Windsor's economic growth.

"We need of a leader with a vision that's willing to stand up and fight on issues of economic justice, environmental justice and Indigenous justice," he said. "I have the experience, I'm a ground organizer ... you need someone who people can trust and say at the end of the day 'I don't even have to agree with everything he says but I know he's going to do the right thing.'"

Laura Pratt said she would support Angus when the leadership contest comes to a head in three months.

"He has been fighting for the Indigenous rights and Indigenous issues where the government has failed in that regard, and he's been doing it since before it was cool to be a proponent of the Indigenous people in Canada," she explained. "He is also very plainspoken and very outward spoken, and I admire that."

Other NDP leadership candidates who stopped by the city include Niki Ashton, who visited about a month ago announcing her economic plan for the area and Guy Caron. The vote will take place early this Fall.