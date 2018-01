With a provincial election coming in June, the NDP has named its candidate for Chatham-Kent-Leamington.

She is Jordan McGrail.

In a statement, the party described McGrail as "a champion of public services, a mentor for women in science and technology, a mom, and a lifelong resident of the region."

McGrail won the nomination Saturday in Chatham.

The riding is currently held by Conservative Rick Nicholls.