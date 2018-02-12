Union Gas crews have given the all-clear at Tecumseh Vista Academy after a natural gas leak Monday morning.

The school on Shields Street was evacuated after reports of a strong smell of natural gas.

"After the arrival of secondary students first thing this morning a possible natural gas leak was detected. The building was evacuated," explained Scott Scantlebury, spokesperson for the Greater Essex County District School Board.

A possible natural gas leak this morning at Tecumseh Vista Academy-building evacuated of secondary students and staff-elementary students yet to arrive-will be held on buses- Union Gas and emergency response have been notified — @gecdsbpro

He added elementary students, who have a later start time, were not at school at the time of the evacuation.

Source of leak found

Emergency crews arrived at the school on Shields Street around 8:30 a.m. and reported a "strong smell of natural gas."

Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services and Union Gas crews determined the cause of the leak was a gas line that feeds a rooftop appliance.

Students were transported to St. Peter Catholic Elementary School until the all-clear was given because of the "cold conditions."