After the latest terrorist attack in London early Monday morning, the Windsor Islamic Council is using social media to condemn hate crimes against Muslims and to promote respect for all religions.

A man reportedly announced he wanted to "kill Muslims" before driving a van into a crowd in London's north end, striking several pedestrians near a mosque in the U.K. city.

Dr. Maher El-Masri, chairman of the Windsor council, said members use social media to unite residents, no matter what their religion. He encourages people to have open discussions when they see a negative comment or post against any faith.

"It doesn't matter who does the hate messages ... they should be called out", El-Masri said. "We don't want to give in to these kinds of messages, we have to confront them."

Words matter, he explained, saying spreading messages of hate can sometimes translate to people taking action.

Sarah Mushtaq said attacks like what happened in London can create some fear within the Muslim community in Windsor. (Rima Hamadi)

Sarah Mushtaq has lived in Windsor for most of her life. As a Muslim, she said attacks like the one in London can create fear within the Muslim community in Windsor.

"You shouldn't expect — if you're going for ice cream or late-night breakfast — that you're going to get murdered in the street," she said. "It's unfortunate that its getting to a place where people are scared."

The Windsor Islamic Council is looking to organize a barbecue where people of all faiths can attend and further the conversation of inclusion, tolerance and peace.