The Muslim community in Flint, Mich., is planning a prayer service and calling on people of all faiths to stand together against hate following a terror attack at the city's airport.

U.S. and Canadian authorities have launched a joint terrorism investigation after a police officer was stabbed at Bishop International Airport Wednesday.

Amor Ftouhi, a Canadian resident who had been living in Montreal, has been arrested for allegedly using 30-centimetre long knife to stab airport police officer Lt. Jeff Neville while yelling "Allahu Akbar" (God is great).

Canadian resident Amor Ftouhi has been identified as the suspected attacker in the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich., Wednesday afternoon. (Facebook)

"It's suffice to say he has a hatred for the United States and a variety of other things, which in part motivated him to come to the airport today to conduct this act of violence," said David Gelios, special agent in charge of FBI's Detroit division during a press conference following the attack.

In a media release, the Flint Islamic Center wrote they were praying for Neville's recovery and offered to help his family as he heals — the officer's condition was upgraded from critical to stable Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Mohammed Saleem, president of the centre's management committee, described the attack as a "despicable act of violence," and said people should stand together following the "tragic incident."

"We as the people of Flint must remain united against such senseless acts of violence, and in particular against law enforcement officers," he added. "We will not allow others with their own political agendas to divide us."

A service to pray for Neville's recover will be held at the centre Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

The group has also launched an online campaign with the goal of raising $10,000 for the officer and his family — more than $3,300 had been donated by Thursday afternoon.

We pray that such despicable attacks end soon. Our love and respect for humanity will overcome their hate #FlintAirportAttack https://t.co/rN23T706fn — @WindsorIslamicC

Following the stabbing, the Windsor Islamic Council also took to Twitter to decry the attack, stating love and humanity are stronger than hate.

Ftouhi later appeared in federal court Wednesday. He will get a court-appointed attorney and will remain in custody until a bond hearing next week, according to court spokesman David Ashenfelter.