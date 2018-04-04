For the first time in twelve years, a local music competition is providing the opportunity for students to compete at a national level.

Twelve hundred students will visit the Capitol Theatre over the next three days to participate in MusicFest Windsor.

Bernadette Berthelotte, teacher consultant for the arts at the public school board, says students previously had to travel to London and Toronto to compete at a regional music fest. That time on the road was expensive, so a local music competition will make a big difference.

"For a lot of music programs in schools, concerts are sort of community based," she explained. "They do it in their school, for their school, for their community. MusicFest gives schools the opportunity to come to a venue and see what other schools are doing," she said.

Owen Neufeld plays the French horn in the Kingsville Public School Junior Band. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

Owen Nuefeld is a Grade 6 student at Kingsville Public School and plays the French horn in the junior band.

"I just really like the sound, how it feels, it's probably my favourite instrument," he said, shortly after his band's performance.

Nuefeld added he's thrilled to be able to play locally at the Capitol Theatre.

"It feels really amazing, it's like a once in a lifetime chance pretty much — just the rush of adrenaline when you step on to the stage and start playing is really amazing."

This is Kingsville Public School Junior Band warming up before their adjudication. Students told me it's an amazing experience to perform at the Capitol <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/FGNlxYFbSD">pic.twitter.com/FGNlxYFbSD</a> —@megdroberts

A panel of adjudicators decide which school bands will go to the national competition, which will be held in Toronto in May.

Organizers are hoping MusicFest will become an annual competition in Windsor.

"We have to keep music alive in schools and this is just another avenue for that to happen," said Berthelotte.