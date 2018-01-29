A music video shot in Amherstburg which features local talent made its international debut Monday thanks to Rolling Stone.

The video for The War, by Seattle-based musician SYML was directed by local filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth premiered on the website for music magazine Rolling Stone.

It's set in the 1600s and tells the story of two youngsters accused of witchcraft and on the run from their elders.

Do you recognize these actors?

Booth said he was searching for an untouched woodland that could pass for a proper setting and settled on Amherstburg.

"Why not?" he asked. "I grew up in Amherstburg so whenever I think of locations that I need the quickest thing that goes through my brain is Windsor and Amherstburg and Essex County."

The actors and costumes were also locally-sourced, something Booth said made the big video debut even more meaningful.

"The best I can ever hope for is that people enjoy the video that I've made and other musicians or record labels will find me through it and hopefully hire me."

This is the second music video SYML and Booth have produced in Windsor-Essex — the first, for the song Where's My Love, was shot on Boblo Island and recently cracked nine million views.

"I have loved working with Gavin because it thinks our minds and hearts both see the world through a dark but beautiful lens," said SYML.

Booth said he plans to return to Essex County to film something else in the near future.

"I can't say the title yet, but we'll be back to the Windsor area to film a new feature film in the spring."