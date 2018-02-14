Colin Langlois has always been interested in dog sledding.

A year and a half ago, he bought two huskies, Obi and Leia. He joined the Essex County Urban Mushers group, borrowed some equipment and when the snowy weather hit Windsor last week, he headed out and started to train.

"I'm brand new to it. I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing," he said.

Ride along with Obi and Leia

Take a dogsled ride with Windsor's newest musher0:45

Langlois said he got some how-to tips from the internet and advise from a friend and before he went out on his first run.

"From there, it was mainly the dogs taking over, and their instinct," he said. "It's kind of cool they can just use their natural force and power just to take me on a ride."

Obi and Leia take Langlois for a dog sled ride. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Langlois said he's going to keep training with the dogs, slowly taking them out for longer rides. He added, if nothing else, it's better than spending the winter indoors.

"Instead of bumming out about how cold it is outside, I just bundled up and grabbed my dogs, and went and had some fun."