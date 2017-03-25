A man wanted for first-degree murder in North Carolina was arrested by U.S border officers at the Ambassador Bridge after he was denied entry into Canada.

U.S. Customs officers stopped a car bearing North Carolina plates about 4 a.m. Friday. The female driver and male passenger, both U.S citizens, said they had been rebuffed at the Windsor border crossing because the man had no identification.

The pair was referred to secondary inspection, including fingerprint verification, and the man was identified as the subject of an arrest warrant for first-degree murder in Cumberland County, North Carolina.

"CBP Officers went the extra mile to identify the subject of a murder warrant," said Port Director Roderick Blanchard. "Our vigilance and attention to detail helps keep our communities safe."

The suspect was arrested and transported to Wayne County Jail to await extradition.