Murder charges laid after death in Warwick Township

Police are releasing few details after charging a woman with second-degree murder for the death of a 29-year-old man in Warwick Township on Sunday.

The Ontario Provincial Police said paramedics responded to a residence on Egremont Road Sunday afternoon where the man was found injured.

He later died of those injuries.

Police are not naming the woman because of a publication ban.

She appeared in court earlier this week and remains in custody.

The on-going investigation is being run by the Lambton OPP Crime Unit under the director of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.