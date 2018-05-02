Murder charges laid after death in Warwick Township
A woman has been charged in the death of a 29-year-old man in Warwick Township on Sunday.
Police are not releasing the name of the woman charged
Police are releasing few details after charging a woman with second-degree murder for the death of a 29-year-old man in Warwick Township on Sunday.
The Ontario Provincial Police said paramedics responded to a residence on Egremont Road Sunday afternoon where the man was found injured.
He later died of those injuries.
Police are not naming the woman because of a publication ban.
She appeared in court earlier this week and remains in custody.
The on-going investigation is being run by the Lambton OPP Crime Unit under the director of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.