Murder charges laid after death in Warwick Township

A woman has been charged in the death of a 29-year-old man in Warwick Township on Sunday.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman charged

The OPP are not releasing many details as they continue to investigate. (OPP)

Police are releasing few details after charging a woman with second-degree murder for the death of a 29-year-old man in Warwick Township on Sunday. 

The Ontario Provincial Police said paramedics responded to a residence on Egremont Road Sunday afternoon where the man was found injured. 

He later died of those injuries. 

Police are not naming the woman because of a publication ban. 

She appeared in court earlier this week and remains in custody. 

The on-going investigation is being run by the Lambton OPP Crime Unit under the director of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

