Are you even a little bit curious about running for municipal office? Or maybe you've already decided to take the plunge.

Either way, you could learn a few things at a municipal candidate information session Thursday night in Essex.

Brenda Andreatta is the Director of Council and Community Services and the Clerk for the Town of LaSalle. She said the session comes at a good time, because of changes to the Municipal Elections Act.

"I think it's very worthwhile that representatives from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs are coming to the region tonight to share information about those changes to any interested candidate," said Andreatta.

There are significant changes to the nomination process, campaign contributions, and changes to registered third parties and advertising, said Andreatta

"In previous elections a candidate or municipal council would be able to accept contributions from individuals, business, corporations and unions," explained Andreatta. "Effective with the 2018 municipal election, only individuals who are normally residents in Ontario and a candidate or a candidate's own spouse can contribute directly to their campaign."

Andreatta said businesses, corporations and trade unions must now register as a third-party advertiser with the clerk of the municipality in order to make a contribution.

"Certainly more transparent," she said.

The information session will also feature topics such as:

The role of local and County council

The role of municipal staff

The role of School Board trustees

Nominations and the eligibility to run

General campaign rules and election finances

The session will be held at the county council chambers in Essex beginning at 7 p.m. Anyone thinking of running for municipal office can attend.

The next municipal election is October 22, 2018.