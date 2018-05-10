Multiple handguns and semi-automatic rifles seized at Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been arrested and charged after officers with the Canada Border Services Agency seized multiple guns at the Ambassador Bridge.
CBSA officers arrested and charged a truck driver on May 8
Officers seized three handguns, two semi-automatic rifles and 17 over-capacity magazines from the truck driver, who is from the United States.
The driver was arrested and charged on May 8.
