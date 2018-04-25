Skip to Main Content
3 vehicle crash in Tecumseh sends 4 to hospital

A three-vehicle crash in Tecumseh has sent four people to hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown

CBC News ·
Highway 3 is closed at Sexton Side Rd., according to Tecumseh Fire. (Rob Heydari/CBC)

It happened on County Road 46 at Sexton Side Road. 

Tecumseh fire officials said the intersection was blocked, and at least one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle. 

Four people were sent to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

