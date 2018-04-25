3 vehicle crash in Tecumseh sends 4 to hospital
A three-vehicle crash in Tecumseh has sent four people to hospital.
It happened on County Road 46 at Sexton Side Road.
Tecumseh fire officials said the intersection was blocked, and at least one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle.
Four people were sent to hospital.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Update. 4 patients transported to hospital. Extent of injuries unknown. County rd 46 b/w the 9th & 10th Concession as well as Sexton Side Rd. is closed—@TECFD