MP wants mandatory labelling for items made from cat and dog fur, skin and hair

A Windsor MP wants textiles made with dog or cat skin, fur or hair to be specifically labelled as such.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse introduced Bill C-400 in Ottawa Monday

Windsor MP Brian Masse said he sees this as the first step to banning items made from cats and dogs completely. (Brian Masse/NDP/Facebook)

Brian Masse, the NDP MP for Windsor West introduced Bill C-400, an act to amend the Textile Labelling Act (animal skin, hair and fur) Monday in the House of Commons.

"It's something that comes from a lot of the import from the Asia-Pacific region. It can be in coats, hats, figurines, those things that often use some sort of accessory," Masse said. "It's hard to know the full amount that's coming in, but we do know from some of the research that was done is that millions of dogs and cats are used ... in products."

Masse said he sees mandatory labelling as a first step to banning items made from cats and dogs completely, and that other jurisdictions such as the United States, the European Union and Australia have legislation similar to what he is proposing for Canada.

Masse spoke about his bill with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre Tuesday.

An MP in Windsor is concerned about items made with cat or dog skin, hair and fur being sold in Canada. We spoke to Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse about his proposed amendment to the Textile Labelling Act. 7:33

