A Windsor MP wants textiles made with dog or cat skin, fur or hair to be specifically labelled as such.

Brian Masse, the NDP MP for Windsor West introduced Bill C-400, an act to amend the Textile Labelling Act (animal skin, hair and fur) Monday in the House of Commons.

"It's something that comes from a lot of the import from the Asia-Pacific region. It can be in coats, hats, figurines, those things that often use some sort of accessory," Masse said. "It's hard to know the full amount that's coming in, but we do know from some of the research that was done is that millions of dogs and cats are used ... in products."

This afternoon I will table my pro consumers choice bill on mandatory labelling of textiles using <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cat</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dog?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dog</a> skin, hair and fur. At the very least you should be informed, the time is now. <a href="https://twitter.com/NDP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NDP</a> <a href="https://t.co/E0BaBatGb4">pic.twitter.com/E0BaBatGb4</a> —@BrianMasseMP

Masse said he sees mandatory labelling as a first step to banning items made from cats and dogs completely, and that other jurisdictions such as the United States, the European Union and Australia have legislation similar to what he is proposing for Canada.

Masse spoke about his bill with Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre Tuesday.

Tap on the audio player to hear that conversation.