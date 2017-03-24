Tecumseh firefighters extricated at least one motorist from a vehicle Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle collision on County Road 42.
The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. between Banwell Road and Odessa Drive. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, including a tractor trailer.
One driver was taken to hospital. The driver of the truck and the driver of another vehicle were not injured.
Three vehicles involved in County Road 42 crash. Driver of first car hit this semi, tire flew off and hit second car pic.twitter.com/XRUO71rFJZ—
