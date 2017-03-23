A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a parked vehicle on Woodlawn Avenue Wednesday night.

Police received calls about the collision just before 11 p.m., according to Windsor Police Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Motorcycle that crashed into a parked car last night and @WindsorPolice are still on scene on Woodlawn Ave. pic.twitter.com/b0mDiVYMaq — @DanTaekema

Forensic officers from @WindsorPolice are investigating. Woodlawn Ave. remains closed near Sydney Ave. pic.twitter.com/xDD5TE3fGr — @DanTaekema

The road remains closed near Sydney Avenue while officers work to reconstruct the scene and gather evidence.

It is the second serious motorcycle collision in recent weeks.

Garret Fabel, 17, was killed March 9 when the motorcycle he was piloting collided with a minivan on Cabana Road.